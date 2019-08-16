|
Kathryn Elaine Crossland, 62, of Denison, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Denison Nursing and Rehab.
The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced later.
She is survived by her mother, Corina Crossland of Whitesboro; children, Chris Crossland of Denton, and Tonya Crossland of Denton; sisters, Tracie Glass of Saginaw, TX, Carol Johnson of Aubrey, TX, and Connie Hill of Denison; brother, Doyle Crossland of Boyd, TX; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019