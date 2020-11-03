TOM BEAN-Kathryn Rhodes Lackey Hill was born on August 1, 1944 to JB Lackey and Mary Kate Rhodes Lackey in Grandview, TX. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Danny Joe Hill, her grandson, Samuel Ethan Lopez, her parents, one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth and husband Sergio Lopez of Howe, TX; daughter, Jeannie LeDane and husband, Andy of Tom Bean, TX; and son, Danny Joe Hill, Jr and wife, Angie of Rowlett, TX; grandchildren, Katelyn LeDane, Sergio Lopez, Jr and wife, Haley; Sara Salinas and husband, Chuck; Ashlyn Franks and husband, Sean; Logan LeDane, Ethan Lopez, Luke Lopez, Holly Hill, Presley Simpson, Hudson Hill and great-grandchildren Alyssa Salinas, Peyton Hall, Parker Hall, Blake Salinas and Levi Lopez; sister, Louise Abshire, and sister, Billie Joy Bradford.
Kathryn's Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, 4 November 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 to 12:00 at Waldo Funeral Home, followed by internment at 3:00 at Cedar Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Pallbearers will be Chris Counts, Greg Counts, Shawn Counts, Barry Cox, Chris Fulenwider and Eddie Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Counts, Sean Franks, Logan LeDane, Ethan Lopez, Luke Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Jr and Chuck Salinas.
Kathryn was raised at Boles Home in Quinlan, TX from the age of 6 to the age of 17. At that time, she returned to live with her mother and attend her Senior year at Anna High School. She graduated Suma Cum Laude and was awarded an academic scholarship. Before she left for college, she met the love of her life, Danny Joe Hill and declined her scholarship to marry her beloved. They married on November 9th, 1962 in Westminister, TX and spent the next 50 years building a life together.
Kathryn became a member of the Church of Christ at Boles Home and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Van Alstyne, TX and then at the Church of Christ in Tom Bean, TX where she lived. She was a faithful member and taught Bible Class and Vacation Bible School for many years. Up until the time of her passing, she attended Parkview Church of Christ in Sherman, TX.
Kathryn was known for her wonderful cooking for her family and many, many others. It was one way of the best ways she expressed her deep love for those she treasured. She blessed countless people over the years with her cinnamon rolls, pecan pralines, crystal pound cake, pumpkin bread and pecan pies! She was also a talented seamstress who made clothing for her children as they grew and then, later her grandchildren. She made beautiful baby quilts and her claim to fame, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.
Kathryn adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her family was blessed to have her as the caregiver for every grandchild over the years. She adored her grandchildren and bragged on them to everyone who would listen and even some who would not! She doted on her great-grandchildren as well and loved her time snuggling them. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman who thought the most beautiful jewelry she would ever wear were the arms of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her neck.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkview Church of Christ at 815 S. Dewey Ave, Sherman, TX 75090. Donations can also be made to Arms of Hope, Boles Campus, 7065 Love, Quinlan, TX (arms of hope.org
).
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Guardian Hospice for their outstanding care during their Mother's last days. The family also wants to express their undying gratitude to Korinia Kennedy for her love and calming presence as a private home health caregiver for Kathryn. The family knows that God led these loving, caring individuals to care for Kathryn and are forever grateful for their love and service.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com