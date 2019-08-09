Home

Kathryn Mack Phipps Obituary
Kathryn Mack Phipps, 89, of Sherman, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church Hopkins Chapel in Sherman. Interment will follow the service at 3:30 p.m. at Lee Cemetery in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in Hopkins Chapel.
She is survived by her son, Tom M. Phipps and his partner Rick Aishman of Dallas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
