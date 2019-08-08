|
Kathryn Mack Phipps passed away peacefully in her Sherman home on August 5, 2019, at the age of 89, after an extended illness.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Hopkins Chapel in Sherman. Interment will follow the service at 3:30 p.m. at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in Hopkins Chapel.
Kathryn was born September 2, 1929, in Winnsboro, deep in the heart of East Texas. She was the daughter of Col. Thomas E. Mack and Loudene Shelton Mack and had one older brother, Thomas E. Mack, Jr., who died serving his country in Korea.
At the tender age of six, Kathryn lost her mother to pneumonia. Her father, being in active military service, engaged a governess, Miss Connie Craddock, to care for Kathryn and her brother. 'Mother Conn', a retired school teacher, taught Kathryn the value of love, respect, and gratitude and became the guiding Angel in Kathryn's life.
After graduating from high school in Winnsboro at the age of sixteen, Kathryn moved to Sherman where her father was stationed at Perrin Air Force Base. In the Fall of 1946, she enrolled in Austin College. It was there she met the love of her life, Gene Phipps. Kathryn and Gene dated throughout college and were married on November 24, 1954. She and Gene were happily married until his passing in 2006.
Gene began his career as a School Administrator and the couple built a home in Sherman which was completed one month prior to the birth of their only son Tom in 1959. Kathryn was a completely devoted wife and mother, and a happy and optimistic spirit who created a wonderful life for her family and vast circle of friends.
She loved her home passionately and spent sixty wonderful years there entertaining friends and neighbors, and enriching the lives of others through her participation in numerous civic, charitable, and church endeavors. To that end, Kathryn volunteered her time at the First United Methodist Church, Wilson N. Jones Hospital, and numerous Sherman schools. She also served as a President for the Rio Rojo Womens Study Club. Always loyal to her Winnsboro roots, she remained an active participant in Winnsboro High School alumni activities, and a fan of the Autumn Trails Celebration. She had a passion for gardening, travel with friends, and the study of Angels and her Bible.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and her loving husband, Clarence E. (Gene) Phipps. She is survived by her loving son, Tom M. Phipps and his partner Rick Aishman of Dallas. Devoted extended family members include Pamela Sanna of Sherman, Michael McKinster of San Marcos, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt love and appreciation to De Christman and Cheryl Bradford for their compassionate and unconditional care during Kathryn's illness.
If desired, memorials may be made to The American Red Cross, the , or a .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019