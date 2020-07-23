KATHRYN WATSON

Kathryn Ann Watson Blackshear, age 72, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Kathy is survived by her family, husband, Bill Blackshear. children, Mike T. & Nikki Walker, Patrick Shawn Latona, Brianne & Ronnie Sims, Craig & Amy Blackshear, Randy Blackshear, seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter, father, Charlie Watson, sister, Tana Morgan, brothers, Jamie Watson, and Kim Watson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday July 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service for Kathy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Reynolds officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) 3307 S. Eisenhower Pkwy, Denison, Texas.

