Katie Erin (Tipton) Palmer was born on May 3, 1981 and passed from this life on Earth Day, April 22, 2020.
Katie leaves behind her husband, John David Palmer, daughter Bella Rose Palmer and son Brandon Dale Palmer of Denison, Texas. Other survivors include her mother Rhonda Dean Nail and husband John David Nail of Denison, Texas; father Tony Glen Tipton and wife Debi Tipton of Caney, Oklahoma; brother David Logan Nail and wife Shannon Nail; brother Kolton Tipton; sister Kamron Tipton Boggs and husband Aaron Boggs of McAlester, Oklahoma; grandfather Leon Dean of Coleman, Oklahoma; mother-in-law Martha Lee Palmer of Denison, Texas, and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date tentatively at Austin College, her and John's Alma Mater and where they fell in love.
In lieu of flowers, please make dedication memorials and donations to: Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, 6545 Refuge Rd., Sherman, Texas 75092, 903-465-6041 or Grayson County Shelter, 331 W. Morton Street, Denison, Texas 75020, Ph 903-465-6041.
Condolences may be made online at Gordon Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma under the direction of Brent Gordon, 221 N. 3rd, Durant, PH- 580-916-9090
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020