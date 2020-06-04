Katie Rae Hays, 75, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Hays is survived by her family, daughter, Tammy Hays Riner of Denison, TX; son, David Hays of Denison, TX; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and sister, Sue Jewel of Denison, TX.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 with Pastor Marilyn Wood officiating at Rosewood Cemetery Pavilion in Achille, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

