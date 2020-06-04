KATIE HAYS
Katie Rae Hays, 75, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Hays is survived by her family, daughter, Tammy Hays Riner of Denison, TX; son, David Hays of Denison, TX; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and sister, Sue Jewel of Denison, TX.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 with Pastor Marilyn Wood officiating at Rosewood Cemetery Pavilion in Achille, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
