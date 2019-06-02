Home

Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive, P.O. Box 188
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Kay Lappen
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive, P.O. Box 188
Bonham, TX 75418
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive, P.O. Box 188
Bonham, TX 75418
Funeral services for , 68, of Bonham, will be held at 5:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Stephen Murden and Bro. Mark Posey will officiate. A private Inurnment at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Kay passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2019 at T. Boone Pickens Hospice in Dallas.
Kay was born Aug. 16, 1950 in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of William Robert London and Hazel E. Todd London. She married Bruce Charles Lappen on July 4, 1987 in Fairfield, California. Kay was a graduate of San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and worked as a Funeral Director and Embalmer for Bryan-Braker Funeral Home in Fairfield, California for 18 years. She also served as the county coroner and worked with organ procurement. Kay was a licensed hairdresser for 20 years and after returning to Bonham, she worked for Wise Funeral Home for a number of years. She also worked as a CSM at Walmart in Bonham for 3 years. Kay enjoyed crocheting, reading, and playing games on her computer. She loved making blankets and sharing them with friends and family. She had a zest for life that will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Bruce Charles Lappen of the home; two daughters, Kerry Allen and husband John of Alabama and Kara Herbel and husband Michael of Virginia; four sons, Robert Dye of Oklahoma City, Damon Cronk and wife Laura of Dallas, David Lappen California and Dustin Lappen of California; six grandchildren, Dustin Cronk, Destinie Croy and husband, Sterling, Brandon Allen, Aubrey Allen, Garrett Allen and David Lappen; two great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Zamagni and husband Ron of Bonham.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Sunday evening at Wise Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 2, 2019
