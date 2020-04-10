Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
KAY LYNN ROBERTS

KAY LYNN ROBERTS Obituary
Kay Lynn Roberts (MiMi) a resident of Roberta, Oklahoma, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and sister joined her Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 60. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Steven of the home, son, Jack Roberts of Roberta, Oklahoma, 7 grandchildren, daughter, Kate Graham of Valliant, Oklahoma, mother, Linda Andis of Durant, Oklahoma, sister, Lesa Rochelle of Durant, Oklahoma, brother, Bret Andis of Atoka, Oklahoma, sister, Laura Beth Davenport of Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020
