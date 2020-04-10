|
|
|
Kay Lynn Roberts (MiMi) a resident of Roberta, Oklahoma, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and sister joined her Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 60. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Steven of the home, son, Jack Roberts of Roberta, Oklahoma, 7 grandchildren, daughter, Kate Graham of Valliant, Oklahoma, mother, Linda Andis of Durant, Oklahoma, sister, Lesa Rochelle of Durant, Oklahoma, brother, Bret Andis of Atoka, Oklahoma, sister, Laura Beth Davenport of Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020