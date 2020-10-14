Kay Lynn Rosenwinkle, 82, passed away October 3, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX.
She was born March 23, 1939 in Le Roy, Minnesota to Fern Whisler and Wilson Clark. The family later moved to Greene, Iowa where she attended high school. She was united in marriage to Dale Rosenwinkle of Clarksville, Iowa. They raised their four children on their farm north of Clarksville.
She was a devoted mother, always involved with the children and their activities. She taught Sunday school at Immanuel United Church of Christ where she was a member. She was also 4-H leader.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing bridge, and gardening. Fishing was another favorite activity.
Kay later moved to Waterloo, Iowa and finished her nursing courses at University of Northern Iowa and worked in the nursing field for many years.
Later in life, she moved to Texas to be closer to her children. She attended the Kingdom Hall in Denison, TX.
In her last years, she moved to the Woodlands nursing facility and later contracted COVID-19.
Kay was preceded in death by her Parents.
Kay is survived by daughter Shari Atterberry of Denison, Texas; son Daniel Rosenwinkle of Hickory Creek, Texas; son Brian Rosenwinkle of Sherman, Texas; and son Craig Rosenwinkle of Sherman, Texas; sisters Bonnie Martin of St Louis, Missouri, Sandy Peterson of Marion, Iowa and brother Roger Clark of Clarksville, Iowa; grandchildren William Atterberry Jr, Ryan Atterberry, Erica Rosenwinkle, Jaclyn Rosenwinkle and Karissa Guckert. Kay also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren and numerous friends to cherish her memory.
It was her wish to be cremated. Arrangements are made by Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Memorial and burial pending for a later date. She will be buried in Osage, Iowa with her family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at to Bratcher Funeral Home in her memory.
