Kayla Lynn Kelley, age 32, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sherman, Texas.

Kayla was born January 28, 1987 in Lockney, Texas the daughter of Don and Carol (Scheer) Kelley. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development and was working on her Master's. Kayla was a teacher, assistant director, and continuing education trainer. Kayla was affectionately known as" KK" by many, was the "Pied Piper" of little children. Her great passion was educating all children, especially the 2-5 years old. She loved children and Dr. Seuss was her hero. Kayla loved to do crafts, and to play the piano and organ. She touched the lives of many people, and will be greatly missed.

Kayla leaves behind her beloved family, parents, Don and Carol Kelley; sisters, Katie Hunt and Brandi Tyson; nieces, Kamryn and Kelley Hunt, Brittney and Brooklyn Tyson, nephew, Konnor Hunt and great aunt, Ann Thompson.

Celebration of Life Service for Kayla will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in Hopkins Chapel at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Ed Goolsby officiating in Sherman, Texas. Visitation will be before service in Binkley Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church in Sherman, TX; or Epilepsy Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 23, 2019