Funeral services for Keiller Haynie Jr. will be held on 2:00 PM Friday, March 13th, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Ross B. Kirven officiating; burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. Reception will follow burial at First Christian Church. Keiller passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Denison, Texas at the age of 83.
Mr. Haynie is survived by his cherished wife Joycyle of the home, and brother, John Haynie of Durant, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020