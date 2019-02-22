Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Keith Allan Boyd, 47, went to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home in Whitesboro.
Keith was born on October 11, 1971 in Sherman, Texas to Jacky Lynn and Rebecca Aleine (Herion) Boyd. He graduated from Whitesboro High School. Keith married Tammy Fox on July 1, 1995 in Whitesboro, Texas. He was employed by Windstar Casino in Thackerville, OK. He was a collector of guns and knives, loved to play the drums and a big fan of the Texas Rangers. Keith was a member of Sherman Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Boyd of Whitesboro, daughter, Samantha Harris and husband, Patrick of Virginia, son, Justin Boyd of Whitesboro, brother, Andy Boyd and wife, Tammy of Sadler, nieces, Kaelynn Shirey and Kelsey Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Ron Riley, Roger Little, Dennis Krominga, Royce Harvey, Adam Guerrero, Dee Pat Murphy, and Mason Beaver,
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Jacky and Rebecca Boyd.
Services for Keith will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesboro, officiated by Andy Boyd and assisted by Rev. Tim Harkins. There will be a time of visitation held for friends and family from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
