SHERMAN–Mr. Keith Da'Quan Carlos Craddock, age 32 of Sherman, transitioned from time to eternity on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at 12:00pm Saturday at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison, followed by burial at West Hill Cemetery. Keith is survived by his wife, Kerby Craddock, children; Keith Craddock, Jr. and Karter Craddock, parents; Larry & TaJuana Craddock and Tina Dorsey, siblings; LaQueta Jones, Larry L. Craddock and Justin D. Craddock, grandparents; Monte & Sandy Mask and William Ratcliff and many other family members. Public viewing will be from 10am – 7pm at the funeral home on Friday. The Craddock family is under the personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Personal Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2020