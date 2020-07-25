1/1
KELLE ARLENE PALMER
1960 - 2020
Kelle Arlene Palmer, 60, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.
Kelle was born May 26, 1960 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Richard Farrell and Frances Marilyn (Hall) Wright. She married the love of her life, Roger Palmer, May 26, 1995 in Miami, Florida. Kelle was a nurse, she loved helping and caring other people. She always enjoyed spending time with her family. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Palmer leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 25 years, Roger Palmer, son, Jeffrey Crowell of Denison, TX; daughters, Jennifer Crowell of Denison, TX and Chelsea Palmer of Dallas, TX; two granddaughters, Jayden Crowell of Denison, TX Kaitlyn Palmer of Creve Coeur, MO; great granddaughter, Lola Palmer of Creve Coeur. MO. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Wright and mother, Marilyn Wyatt.
Mrs. Palmer will be cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
