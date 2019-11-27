|
|
Kelly was born October 19, 1961 in Durant, Oklahoma to Dee and Sue McCorkle. He graduated from Denison High School in 1980 where he was Student Council President and a member of the football team. Kelly attended the University of Oklahoma and Southeastern Oklahoma University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting degree and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Kelly recently retired from Capital Analytics in Dallas and enjoyed traveling with his wife,Deanna.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dee McCorkle and Sue Musgrave McCorkle, grandparents, Robert and Sarah Musgrave and Dee and Eunice McCorkle.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Deanna of Grand Prairie, Tx; father-in-law, George Staudt; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Charles Bradshaw of Knoxville,TN; his nephew, Palmer Bradshaw; and niece, Reagan Bradshaw.
It was Kelly's request that no services be held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019