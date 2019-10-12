|
Kelly L. Moreno, 56, of Sherman, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Focused Care in Sherman.
The family will announce a date for a service later.
She is survived by her parents, John Lodge and Donna Blanscett; children, Tasha Stephens (Paul) of Allen, Jesseca Moreno (Jesse) of Sherman, and Jose Nevarez; sister, Cindy Ormerhausen of Denison; brothers, Tommy Blanscett (Alonda) of Sherman, and Scott Lodge (Diana) of Luella; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019