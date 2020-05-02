Home

KENDALL MARK HUDSON Obituary
Kendall Mark Hudson, 59, of Bells, died Friday April 24, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells. Dr. Mike Lawson and Tommy Rains will Officiate. Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Kristie Lynn Hudson of Bells; sons, Kristopher Hudson of Bells, Jordon Hudson of Bells, and one grandson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Texas Municipal Police Association at TMPA.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020
