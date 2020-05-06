Home

Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Bells, TX
KENDALL MARK HUDSON Obituary
BELLS–Kendall "Mark" Hudson was born December 8, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Kenneth Monroe Hudson and Sharon Rose Hudson. He passed peacefully in Denison, Texas on April 24, 2020 at the age of 59 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kristie Lynn Hudson of Bells, Texas; sons, Kristopher Hudson of Bells, Texas; Jordon Hudson and wife Rachael of Bells Texas; grandson, Noah Hudson of Bells, Texas; brothers, Kevin Hudson and wife Robyn of Savoy, Texas; Willie Reeder of Bonham, Texas; step mother, Anita Hudson of Bonham, Texas; mother- in -law, Janis Smith of Pottsboro, Texas; his work wife, Christine Denniston; and a large extended family.
Mark graduated from Bells High School in 1979. He graduated from Mid America Nazarene College with his bachelor's degree in 1984. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer for 36 years starting as reserve police with the City of Bells. He Retired as Captain of Grayson County Sheriff's Department after 28 1/2 years.
Mark was a public servant who embraced police work as a calling. He bled blue, he served because it was the right thing to do. He treated people with honor, respect and fairness. He was widely respected among his fellow officers, and his word was his bond.
He was a proud family man who passionately loved his wife Kristie for over 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed his sons. Perhaps the crowning joy of this tough officer was the birth of his grandson, Noah.
Mark could fix anything – the right way or the wrong way! When he fixed it the wrong way, he took it to his brother, Kevin. Duct tape and JB weld were essential items to his tool box. Mark had an engaging sense of humor, who could begrudgingly admit his mistakes with laughter.
A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
The service will be graveside only to allow everyone to observe social distancing. This service will also live streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Municipal Police Association at TMPA.org.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020
