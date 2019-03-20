|
Kenneth Borchers
A memorial service for Kenneth Eugene Borchers, age 90 of Bonham, will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Officiating will be the Rev. Toby Byrd, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Paris. Borchers died on March 17, 2019.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Graciela Borchers; children, David Borchers and wife Sharen of Holstein, IA, Teresa Borchers of Bullhead, AZ, Mark Borchers and wife Karen of Orange City, IA and Keith Borchers and wife Shelly of Paris, IL twelve grandchildren, John and wife Connie, Julie, Trisha, Greg, Brian, Daniel, Chad and wife Kodie, Amy and husband Dustin, Jennifer, Amber, Kyle and Kristin; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Shoening; his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Meier
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ed Childress Employee Assistance Fund at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, 1300 Seven Oaks Rd., Bonham, TX 75418.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
