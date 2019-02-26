Kenneth Bruce Nelms, 74, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.

He was born on July 14, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to Denver L. and Gena (Stallings) Nelms. He graduated in 1962 from Breckenridge High School. Ken served our country in the United States Navy, of which he had tremendous pride in being able to serve. He married Theresa Lou Simmons on December 24, 1962 in Caddo, TX. He was a member of the Trinity Lighthouse Church. He loved to fish and ride his motorcycle, he enjoyed working in his work shop, but most of all he was a kind, hardworking man who loved his family with all that he had in him. Ken had a wonderful personality and was a great story teller.

Ken is survived by his wife, Theresa Lou Nelms of the home; sons Kenneth W. Nelms, John Mark Nelms and wife, Lou Ann; five grandchildren Danelle Estrada, Kelsey Morris, Laney Nelms, Brice Nelms, Kendall Nelms and great-granddaughter, Abigail.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. At this time no services are planned.

