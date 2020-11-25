SHERMAN–Kenneth Dale McCleskey, 91, of Sherman, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2020, from complications related to COPD and IPF.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. The memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 in the chapel at Waldo. Burial will be a private gathering at the family cemetery in Gunsight, Texas.
Kenneth was born in Breckenridge, Texas on July 19, 1929. He graduated from Freer High School in 1946 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education in 1952 and a Master of Science Degree in 1955 from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.
He served in the US Army from May 1952 until his honorable discharge in April 1954.
Kenneth wed his sweetheart, Rose Ann Kaufman on March 4, 1955; they were married 65 wonderful years.
Kenneth worked as an educator for over 29 years. He began in that capacity by teaching classes in Kingsville, before taking a Vice Principal job at the Junior High School in Edna, Texas in 1961. In 1966, He moved his family to Victoria to start his new job as Principal of Smith Elementary School. After a few years, VISD promoted him to Director of Special Services where he served until retiring in 1984. In 1985, he came out of retirement to become the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer when the State of Texas split probation departments into adult and juvenile divisions. He retired again in 1992 and moved his residence to Sherman, Texas with plans to start a new business. He served for a few years as Testing Center Coordinator for the Job Corps in McKinney before retiring a final time.
Mr "Mac", a nickname from many of those that knew him, enjoyed reading, golf, shooting and working with special needs children. He was a Sunday School teacher and an active deacon for many years at Northside Baptist Church (Victoria) and First Baptist Church (Sherman). He served on many boards and committees and was actively involved in Masonic Lodge, Exchange Club, Victoria Jaycees and other service organizations.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Rose Ann; his son, Howard Lee McCleskey (Kristi) of Victoria, Texas, and his daughter, Lynette Weber (Troy) of Van Alstyne, Texas. He has four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Bob McCleskey (Marjorie) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Bill McCleskey (Olga) of Dallas, Texas.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Eugene and Sibyl Beulah Stoker McCleskey, and his oldest brother Eugene Joe McCleskey.
