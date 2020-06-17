KENNETH DAVIS

BONHAM–Graveside services for Kenneth Darrell Davis, age 85 of Ravenna, TX will be held at 9:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Grandson, Matt Davis will officiate. Mr. Davis passed away on Monday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by, wife, Vivian "Pill" (Gaebler) Davis of Ravenna; children, Vickie Davis of Bonham, Donna Davis Trent and husband Frank; Rusty Davis and wife Sharon of Bonham and Danny Davis and wife Deb of Ravenna; Vickie Putman and husband Mike, Gearld Baldwin and wife Paula, Donnie Baldwin and wife Cyndi; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family.

The family will receive friends at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

