KENNETH DAVIS
Bonham- Graveside services for Kenneth Darrell Davis, age 85 of Ravenna, TX will be held at 9:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Grandson, Matt Davis will officiate. Mr. Davis passed away on Monday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Kenneth Darrell Davis was born on May 16, 1935 in Lannius, TX to Oscar and Loucile (Deets) Davis. Ken served our county as a Sargent in the United States Army during Korea. He was a long time employee of General Cable where he retired in 1979. Ken was Commander of the VFW in Mineral Wells, TX. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bonham, TX. Ken was a real outdoorsman. He loved gardening, fishing, cannoning, hunting and collecting good junk. He loved horses and was a serious rider. He rode a mule and lead trail rides in Weatherford each year. He also loved history and was a prolific reader. Ken was a champion domino player.
He is survived by, wife, Vivian "Pill" (Gaebler) Davis of Ravenna; children, Vickie Davis of Bonham, Donna Davis Trent and husband Frank; Rusty Davis and wife Sharon of Bonham and Danny Davis and wife Deb of Ravenna; Vickie Putman and husband Mike, Gearld Baldwin and wife Paula, Donnie Baldwin and wife Cyndi; grandchildren, Heath, Sydney, Drew, Matt, Lyndsay, Amanda, Devin, Dustin, Lauren, Michelle Shearin, Courtney Avery and Cody Putman; 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family.
Ken is preceded in death by son, Mike; son, Cody; mother and father, Loucile and Oscar Davis; sisters, Betty, Sandy, Brenda and Shirley and brother, Dwayne.
Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Davis, Heath Davis, Dustin Russell, Jim McDonald, Jared Hudson and Mike Putman.
The family will receive friends at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
The Davis family would like to thank Home Hospice of Grayson County and give a special thanks to nurse, Donya Lastor.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
JUN
19
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Willow Wild Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
