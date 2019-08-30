|
Kenneth Edward Gilliam, 60, of Springtown, TX, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brather Funeral Home in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bratcher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Nick) of Lavon, and Jamie Gilliam of Dallas; brothers, Kevin (Marion) of Alvord, Keith Gilliam (Cynthia) of Denison; sisters, Cheryl (David) Beherse of Madill, and Cindy (Bobby) Torres of McKinney; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019