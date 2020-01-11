Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church
Whitesboro, TX
Kenneth Carl Fletcher of Sherman passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4 at his home after a very short illness. Ken loved his UT Longhorn sports, walking, painting, reading and his loving family. He was a member of UT Ex Students Association and Sigma Phi Epsilon. Ken Retired a Commander in the US Navy. His career spanned purchasing to sales. Upon retiring, he painted with 3 local artists. Friends and family cherish his artwork. Ken and his wife Jan moved to the countryside in Sherman from Duncanville in 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Jannie; his daughter Carla Woolsey, Bill Lane and grandson Cody Woolsey of Whitesboro; and step-son Robert Edgin of Fort Worth.
A Celebration of Life for Ken will be Saturday, January 18 at 2pm at the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church in Whitesboro. To honor Ken, please wear your favorite sports team jersey/colors except OU and Aggie.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or .
According to his wishes, Ken was cremated by Neptune Society of Plano.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
