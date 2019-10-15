|
|
|
Kenneth Horner, 89, of Durant, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
A church service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Bennington. Brother Charles Williams and Jan Lee will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie; children, LaVesta Buford of Bennington, Deborah Titsworth of Bennington, Gayle Lee of Boswell, Clenton Horner of Durant, Trenton Horner of Whitewright, and Brenton Horner of Plano, eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019