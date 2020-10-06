Kenneth Howard, 59, of Whitesboro, Texas passed away into the arms of his loving Savior on October 3, 2020.
Kenneth was born on June 29, 1961 to Bill and Cricket (Emma Stewart) Howard. He graduated from Whitesboro High School. He loved the rodeos, he always talked about going to all the different rodeos and riding bulls. He worked for the City of Whitesboro for 22 years in the water department, then 3 years for the city of Aubrey. He finished his career and retired from the Woodbine Water Department. He married Leanna (Winter) Howard on May 4, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they were happily married for 16 ½ years. Kenneth was a loving son, husband, father, brother, papa, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Leanna Howard, mother, Cricket (Emma) Howard, brothers, Donnie Miller (Jean) of Valley View; Billy Howard of Whitesboro; sisters, Melba Jahn (Frank) of Whitesboro; Erma Laster of Whitesboro; Dovie Land of Whitesboro; sons, Kendall Howard (Lindsey) of Pennsylvania; Micheal Brandom of Whitesboro; daughters, Alisha Howard (Brandon) of Valley, View; Courtney Williams (Jason) of Whitesboro; Angie Nunn (Ken) of Whitesboro; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Bill Howard, brother, Tommy Howard and sister, Peggy Howard.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Callisburg fire department and EMS.
Graveside services honoring Kenneth will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Macomb Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Sid Hunter. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
