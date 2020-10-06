1/1
KENNETH HOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Howard, 59, of Whitesboro, Texas passed away into the arms of his loving Savior on October 3, 2020.
Kenneth was born on June 29, 1961 to Bill and Cricket (Emma Stewart) Howard. He graduated from Whitesboro High School. He loved the rodeos, he always talked about going to all the different rodeos and riding bulls. He worked for the City of Whitesboro for 22 years in the water department, then 3 years for the city of Aubrey. He finished his career and retired from the Woodbine Water Department. He married Leanna (Winter) Howard on May 4, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they were happily married for 16 ½ years. Kenneth was a loving son, husband, father, brother, papa, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Leanna Howard, mother, Cricket (Emma) Howard, brothers, Donnie Miller (Jean) of Valley View; Billy Howard of Whitesboro; sisters, Melba Jahn (Frank) of Whitesboro; Erma Laster of Whitesboro; Dovie Land of Whitesboro; sons, Kendall Howard (Lindsey) of Pennsylvania; Micheal Brandom of Whitesboro; daughters, Alisha Howard (Brandon) of Valley, View; Courtney Williams (Jason) of Whitesboro; Angie Nunn (Ken) of Whitesboro; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Bill Howard, brother, Tommy Howard and sister, Peggy Howard.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Callisburg fire department and EMS.
Graveside services honoring Kenneth will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Macomb Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Sid Hunter. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved