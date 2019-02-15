Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth McKee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth J McKee

Obituary Flowers Kenneth J. McKee, 58, of Anna, died Monday February 11, 2019 at his place of employment in Ft Worth.

There will be a small memorial service held in Whitehall, New York later this summer. Date to be announced. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

He is the son of the late Kenneth McKee and is survived by his mother Beverly McKee; his wife Tresa Mckee; son Joseph McKee; s daughters Cynthia Brock and Amy Cullinan; two grandchildren; sisters Joyce Maroun, Florence Bourgeois and Rebecca Roque; and brother Kevin McKee.

The family would like to express gratitude to everyone at Parker Communications, for all of their help through this difficult time. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries