KENNETH JAMES JOHNSON
Kenneth James Johnson left this life on October 31, 2020 at the age of 64.
Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday November 3rd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery Pavillion in Durant, Oklahoma with Layne Heitz officiating.
The graveside service will be available for viewing on our FB page via live stream.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his cherished wife, Andrea, daughter, Alissa Marsch, sons, Daniel Johnson and Ryan Johnson, sisters, Shirley Thompson of Marietta, Oklahoma, Rita Scott of Ada, Oklahoma, and Barbara Johnson of Marietta, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
