Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH KING

Send Flowers
KENNETH KING Obituary
Kenneth King, a resident of Mead, Oklahoma left this life on Durant, Oklahoma on February 10, 2020 at the age of 54. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mr. King is survived by his wife Linda of the home, son, Kaleb King of Durant, Oklahoma, 3 grandchildren 1 great grandson, and sister Charlotte "Sweet Pea" Marlow of Durant, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are being handled by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -