Kenneth King, a resident of Mead, Oklahoma left this life on Durant, Oklahoma on February 10, 2020 at the age of 54. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mr. King is survived by his wife Linda of the home, son, Kaleb King of Durant, Oklahoma, 3 grandchildren 1 great grandson, and sister Charlotte "Sweet Pea" Marlow of Durant, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are being handled by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020