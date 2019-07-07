Home

Kenneth L. Sanders


1952 - 2019
Kenneth L. Sanders Obituary
Kenneth L. Sanders, 66, of Bedford, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sanders of Bedford; son, Stephen Foster of Hollywood, CA; daughters, Sharon Foster of Bedford, and Angela Sanders of Bedford; brother, David Sanders of NJ; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019
