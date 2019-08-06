|
Kenneth Lynn Sisemore, 65, of Denison, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Roger Speers will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Sisemore of Denison, and Ricky Winkler of Witchita Falls; mother, Ruby Pearl Sisemore of Sherman; brothers, David Sisemore of Colbert, and Dennis Sisemore of Sherman; sisters, Donna Huffman of Denison, and Carolyn Sloan of Sherman; one grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019