|
|
SHERMAN–Kenneth L. Neathery passed away April 8, 2020 at the age of 82.
Ken was born July 2, 1937 to Lloyd and Maurine Neathery. He was a Navy Veteran of eight years during the Vietnam Era. He was an Insurance Specialist for the past fifty-seven years of his life. He played football for Sherman and enjoyed watching the Bearcats play football and was a lifelong fan. Ken was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cathy; son, Scott Neathery and wife Linda; daughters, Tammy Lashley, D'awn Thompson and husband Roger, Danielle Maxwell and husband Rob, Briana Kaufman and husband Kevin; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Neathery will be available for viewing from 8:00 to 5:00 PM Friday and 8:00 to 1:00 on Saturday. There will be a private family service to celebrate his life. You can sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020