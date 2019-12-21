Home

Kenneth Novell Russell Obituary
Kenneth Novell Russell, 68, of Sherman, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Jouglard Russell of Sherman; daughter, Kimberly Raye Poort (Darren) of Denison; sons, John Scott Russell of Sherman, Aaron Kenneth Russell (Amy) of Sherman, and Larry Russell (Vicki) of Sherman; and one grandson.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
