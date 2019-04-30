Kenneth Ray Johnson, 95, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Sherman.

He was born near Weston, Texas on January 29, 1924 to Ulysses and Aurelia Johnson. He graduated from high school in Celina, Texas in May 1941. Kenneth enlisted in the 3rd Marine Division in February 1942, and served in the Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima campaigns during World War II. He began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1947 and retired from there 32 years later. He married Frances Minten in Dallas, Texas in August 1952, they were married for 48 years before she passed away on December 18, 2000. Kenneth and Frances were members of various square dance groups in the Texoma area for many years.

Kenneth is survived by son, Mike Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Frances, and nine other brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019