KENNETH RAY PRICE
FORT WORTH–Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Price will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 27 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Taylor of Forest Avenue Baptist will officiate. Private family committal services will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Mr. Price, 73, passed away Monday, August 24 at Texas Health Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.
Kenneth Ray Price was born November 14, 1946 in in Whitesboro, Texas to the late Fred and Bonnie Mozelle (Lea) Price. He graduated from S&S Schools in 1965 and from the University of Texas- Arlington in 1970 with a bachelor's in management. Mr. Price spent most of his career in the insurance business and was the owner of Ken Price Insurance from 1975 to 1991. He later worked for Chase Bank in Arlington. Ken was published in several magazines writing articles about the computerization of the insurance business. He was also active in Kiwanis Club, founding a chapter in Arlington and later serving as the Lt. Governor in that District. Mr. Price enjoyed gardening and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Price is survived by one son, Steven Price and his wife Lori of Bonham; two grandchildren, Derek Price and Jessica Price of Bonham; sister, Betty Price of Austin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Gary Price, and one brother Fred Price.
Mr. Price will be available for viewing from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com and photos from Ken's life can be viewed at kenprice.life.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
