KENNETH RAY RILEY
1945 - 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Ray Riley, 74, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Denison, Texas. He was born on October 15, 1945 in Sherman, Texas to William Thomas Riley, Jr. and Oleta Frances Riley. He was one of four children growing up in Tioga, Texas.
He graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1964. He retired from IBM after more than 25 years of service. Ken was a faithful member of the Denison Elks Lodge #238.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Riley of San Marino, California, brother, Larry Riley of Denison, brother, Don Riley of Freeport, Texas and an extended family of nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Callie Jean Riley, his daughter, Karen Riley Miler, his parents, Oleta and W.T. Riley, Jr., and his sister, Jan Riley Todd.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Tioga, Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Tioga Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
