Kenneth Richard Beckcom, 43, of Sherman, died Thursday, at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Pastor Rob Shepherd of East Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman will officiate. There will be a reception following the celebration at the funeral home.
Mr. Beckcom is survived by his father, Ken Beckcom and daughters Madi and Kara Beckcom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Sherman Baptist Church building fund.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
