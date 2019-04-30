In Sherman, Texas, on April 25, 2019, our beautiful son, Kenneth Richard Beckcom, age 43, passed on to his Heavenly Home. He was proud the day he accepted Jesus into his life and was baptized in Lake Texoma, which gave him comfort when in need.



On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, we will celebrate the life of Kenney at 5:00pm at Dannel Funeral Home, 302 South Walnut, Sherman, Texas 75090. There will also be a reception to follow from 6:00-8:00pm.



Kenneth Richard Beckcom was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 9, 1975 to Fenton Kentwood Beckcom and Donna Dashley. He grew up living an adventurous life thanks to his dad Kent. Many great times were spent at the beach, camping and discovering all the wonderful things a young boy loves to get into. He had a love of all kinds of animals, from dogs, cats, ferrets, hamsters – you name it, he probably had. He had a crazy love for all things Star Wars with a collection of memorabilia that was quite impressive. Also, Kenney had such an imagination that he put pen to paper and on many occasions, set out to write a book, several completed but never submitted…but you never know maybe one day will.



At the age of 12, Kenney gained a new mother in Meredith Beckcom and new baby brother, Hunter. The role of big brother was very important to him. He taught Hunter how to discover all of life's wonders. The love he had and devotion for his little brother was amazing. They were Navy kids and with the different moves our family had made, they made it all an adventure. Their bond is and was immeasurable…a special bond that will never be broken even in death.



He grew up in Bridge City, Texas and made many friends, who still to this day, consider him part of their family, although miles and time separated them. He attended Bridge City Jr High and when the Navy called, we moved a couple more times in the years to come. Kenney found his way up to Sherman, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Michelle. They married and then were blessed with two daughters, Kara and Madi Beckcom and one son, Jordan Bailey. Those children had his heart and they were his reason for being.



Kenney worked for Texas Instruments in Sherman, Texas. He took pride in the work he did for the company. Many friends were made and he was very respected.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Dashley; sister, Yvette Beckcom; grandmother, Hazel Beckcom; grandfather, Weldon Beckcom; step-grandmother, Jeanette Barnes.



Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Kara and Madi Beckcom; son, Jordan Bailey; former wife, Michelle Beckcom; father, Fenton Kentwood Beckcom; mother, Meredith Beckcom; brother and sister-in-law, Hunter & Amanda Beckcom; beloved niece, Misty Sterenchock.



Honorary pallbearers will be: Hunter Beckcom, Jordan Bailey, James Cummings, Aaron Craig, Tristan Barnes, and Scott Barnes.



Memorial contribution may be made in the name of Kenneth Richard Beckcom to East Sherman Baptist Church building fund. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary