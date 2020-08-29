1/1
KENNETH ROHR SR
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Rohr, Sr. of McKinney, Texas passed away August 19, 2020 at the age 81. He was born on May 28, 1939 to Walter Rohr and Hermance (Millette) Rohr in Dudley, Massachusetts. Kenneth worked as a laboratory technician. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Kenneth married Jane Lamberth Sewell on November 4, 2000 in Sherman, Texas. He was of the Catholic faith.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Rohr of McKinney, Texas; sons, Kenneth Rohr, Jr. and wife, Lupe of McKinney, Texas and David Sewell Rohr and wife, Chandra of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Mark San Miguel, Marissa San Miguel, both of McKinney, Texas; Collin David Rohr, Casey Drew Rohr, and Cody McClain, all of Rowlett, Texas; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents and six siblings.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.
The graveside service will also be video recorded and will be available following the graveside service on Kenneth's obituary page. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved