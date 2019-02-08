|
Kenneth Steven Branch, age 63, of Whitesboro, died Thursday, January 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, with Brother Jerry Davis officiating. Visitation is at 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the national Cemetery in Dallas/Ft Worth at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.
He is survived by his mother Helen Ingram Branch Taylor of Collinsville; sons Christopher Steven (Kristen) Branch of Lubbock, Timothy Clyde (Nicole) Branch of Gordonville; daughter Chelsey Joelle (Dillion) Benoy of Whitesboro; seven grandchildren; and brother Michael (Brenda) Branch of Florida.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019
