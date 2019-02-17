VAN ALSTYNE - Graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Cupit, 77, of Van Alstyne will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19, 2019 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 am at Scoggins Funeral Home.

Ken passed away February 14, 2019 at Medical City Dallas. He was born January 11, 1942 in Sherman, Texas. He was raised by his grandparents Emmett & Clara Cupit. Kenneth married Sharon Hurst on June 3, 1966 in McKinney. They were married 52 ½ years. He was a Baptist and graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1960. Kenneth was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. Kenneth worked as a machinist for 40 years at Capital Wire & Cable in Plano, Texas. Kenneth loved traveling, wood working and flea markets.

His survivors include his loving wife Sharon & Lucy. Brother in law Dean Hurst. Brother: Robert Cupit. Sisters: Lori Stephens, Linda Cherry and Connie Blankinship. Sister in Law: Vicki Cupit, and one Aunt Imogene Montgomery.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents: Emmitt and Clara Cupit. GK Cupit and Christine Harden Cupit and one brother: William Cupit.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019