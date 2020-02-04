|
On Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020, Kenneth Wayne Taylor of Liberty, Oklahoma left this life here on earth to begin his eternity with the Lord.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Bonnie Taylor of Liberty, Oklahoma, daughters, Terri Taylor of Liberty, Oklahoma and Jill McDaris of Denison, Texas, five grandchildren, sisters, Marilyn Mitchell, of Denison, Texas, Lawanda Duckworth of Cartwright, Oklahoma, Frances Rice of Odessa, Texas, brothers, William Taylor of Denison, TX and Donald Ray Taylor of Kerrville, TX, and five great-Grandchildren.
A church service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Kemp Baptist Church in Kemp, Oklahoma with Brother Roger Speers officiating. Burial will follow at Kemp Cemetery with a meal in the Fellowship Hall at noon.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020