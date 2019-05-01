|
Kenny Sue Ellis, 74, of Durant, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Washita Hilltop Cemetery, 3222 State Road 199 Durant, Okla. Tommy Green will be officiating. Visitation will be at Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, Ok Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday 9am-8pm Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.browns funeralservice.com
She issurvived by her daughter Rebecca (Thomas) Collins; two grandchildren; and sister Pat (Jake) Fulps.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019