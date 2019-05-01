Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Washita Hilltop Cemetery
3222 State Road 199
Durant, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenney Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenney Sue Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenney Sue Ellis Obituary
Kenny Sue Ellis, 74, of Durant, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Washita Hilltop Cemetery, 3222 State Road 199 Durant, Okla. Tommy Green will be officiating. Visitation will be at Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, Ok Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday 9am-8pm Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.browns funeralservice.com
She issurvived by her daughter Rebecca (Thomas) Collins; two grandchildren; and sister Pat (Jake) Fulps.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now