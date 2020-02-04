|
|
|
Kenny Michael Smith, age 61, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Smith is survived by his family, wife, Leslie Smith of Pottsboro, TX; son, Joe Paul Smith and wife, Amanda of Howe,TX; daughter, Kenna Norris and husband, Jerry of Sanger, TX; seven grandchildren; mother, Angie Cox Enloe of Van Alstyne, TX; sister, Mary Edwards of Van Alstyne, TX; brother, Raymond Smith of Garland, TX; and Earl Smith of Van Alstyne, TX.
Mr. Smith will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020