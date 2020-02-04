Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNY SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNY MICHAEL SMITH

Send Flowers
KENNY MICHAEL SMITH Obituary
Kenny Michael Smith, age 61, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Smith is survived by his family, wife, Leslie Smith of Pottsboro, TX; son, Joe Paul Smith and wife, Amanda of Howe,TX; daughter, Kenna Norris and husband, Jerry of Sanger, TX; seven grandchildren; mother, Angie Cox Enloe of Van Alstyne, TX; sister, Mary Edwards of Van Alstyne, TX; brother, Raymond Smith of Garland, TX; and Earl Smith of Van Alstyne, TX.
Mr. Smith will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -