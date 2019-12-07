|
A bright, shiny soul recently left the earth. Kerri Lee Mitchell, age 64, beloved wife of Bob Mitchell, much loved mother to Chad Grandey and Todd and Rebecca Mitchell, and cherished sister to Alix and Bradley King was set free from ALS on November 20, 2019. She was born February 7th, 1955.
Kerri was a kind, loving woman with the brightest smile and sweetest nature. She loved life, her family and a glass of good chardonnay. Her three-year-old grandson Owen was the delight of her heart. She was a good friend to many and was quick to be helpful.
Kerri loved RV traveling to "see the kids" with her husband Bob, spending quality time with many close friends, and checking out her luck at the local casinos. She was the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan and watching games was a sacrosanct Sunday activity at her house.
She was preceded in death by her father writer Larry L. King and her mother Wilma Jean Casey. She will be sorely missed by all who love her.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Association of Texas. Kerri's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Medical City Frisco ICU unit, The Homestead of Denison, and Texoma Medical Center 7th floor staff. We really appreciate the excellent care she received.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Road, Frisco TX on Thursday, December 12th from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a reception at La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco.
