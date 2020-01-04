|
|
DALLAS-Kevin Boone Crick left this world on Monday, December 30, 2019 from a fall resulting in a cervical injury while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico.
Kevin was born November 30, 1992 in Fort Worth to Twila Snipes Crick and Reggie Crick. Kevin grew up in Sherman, Texas and graduated in 2011 from SHS with honors. He excelled in academics and sports in high school, and proudly played along-side his twin brother, Kyle.
Kevin graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Rawls School of Business, Texas Tech University earning his BBA in Information Systems in 2015. He was active in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Upon graduation, Kevin accepted a position with AT&T Corporate in Dallas, and through several promotions reached the level of Business Manager during his short tenure. He was highly regarded and well-liked by his co-workers.
Kevin had a love for adventure, travel, animals, and children. He was competitive by nature in all areas, and was unmatched in his computer gaming skills. His outgoing personality particularly shone on the dance floor where he danced with confidence and unbridled exuberance. Most assuredly Kevin was a loyal friend to many. A much-loved son, brother, and friend, Kevin would light up a room when he entered with his quick wit, humorous banter, and endearing smile.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Sherman, 401 N. Elm Street, Sherman, TX. Private Interment will be at a later date.
Family visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home, 619 N. Travis St., Sherman, TX.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Crick and JAXX, Mitch Alm, Jake Barrier, Hunter Davis, Graham Gilvar, Brian Goosen, Scott McQuien, Colin Skipworth, and Kamran Zafar.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Collier, Bruce Graham, Ryan McBride, John McQuien, Ben Snipes, Britt Snipes, Eric Bourquin, and the men of the Lambda Tau Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta.
Kevin and his brother Kyle Daniel Crick spent considerable time growing up at the Boys & Girls Club of Sherman and playing sports. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Kevin's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Sherman, 1500 N. Luckett St. Sherman, TX 75090. Proceeds will be designated for a new a sports field named for Kevin.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, "G-Daddy" Fred L. Snipes, his paternal grandparents, Melville Boone Crick and Una Morine Crick, and his maternal uncle, Larry J. McQuien
Survivors include his mother, Twila and her fiancé, Jeff Wunderlick, his father, Reggie, his twin brother, Kyle, his sister, Leslie Crick Bourquin, her husband Eric, their four children, and his precious maternal grandmother, "MeMaw" Gerry Snipes. His extended family includes is uncle Britton Snipes and wife Kathy, and aunts Karla Graham and husband Bruce, Pam Barrier and husband Jeff, and Carol McQuien. And his many beloved cousins: Ben Snipes, Bonnie Snipes and husband Justin, Erin Ivy and husband Todd, Colin Skipworth and wife Mackenzie, Jake Barrier and Brittany, Charlotte Barrier, John McQuien and wife Kendall, and Scott McQuien.
Kevin is also survived by the remaining members of the "Tri-Fecta" his dearest friends in the world, Brian Goosen and Graham Gilvar.
He will be much missed by his loyal friend, his beloved German shepherd, JAXX who will be adopted by Brian Goosen.
The family would like to thank the entire Gilvar Family for their loving care of Kevin in his time of need.
~ Always be kind to one another ~
KBC
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020