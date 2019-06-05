Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Air Chapel and Evergreen Cemetery
Kevin Clifford Carmon


1967 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Kevin Clifford Carmon Obituary
Kevin Clifford Carmon, 52, of Reno, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Open Air Chapel and Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his parents, Royce and Linda Carmon of Reno; and sister, Robin (Terry) Anderson of Powderly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Cancer, , of Baby Gunns Animal Rescue.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
