Kevin Clifford Carmon, 52, of Reno, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Open Air Chapel and Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his parents, Royce and Linda Carmon of Reno; and sister, Robin (Terry) Anderson of Powderly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Cancer, , of Baby Gunns Animal Rescue.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
