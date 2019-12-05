|
Kevin Gordon Harkness, of Sherman, Texas, passed away at the age of 31 on Friday, November 22nd. Kevin was born in January 29th 1988 in Sherman, Texas to David and Yvonne Harkness. Throughout his time as a student in Tom Bean ISD, Kevin stayed active in band and theatre programs in both in school as well as with the Sherman Community Players putting on performances such as Treasure Island and A Christmas Carol.
Kevin graduated from Tom Bean High School in 2006 and continued his education at Texas A&M Commerce and University of North Texas, where he graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management in 2015. Kevin spent these years thriving in a number of roles, including working as a lifeguard, an accomplished caterer, and even performing wedding ceremonies as a reverend for countless friends and family members. Never afraid of a challenge, there are countless stories of Kevin's adventures, schemes, and accomplishments. Kevin was a warm and generous friend, who was there for anyone who needed him at the drop of a hat.
During his years at Texas A&M Commerce, Kevin met the love of his life, Mary Mackennen Laird. They were married in the fall of 2014, and have been a true partnership for more than a decade. They have lived all over Texas, most recently settling down in Sherman, Texas with their beloved pets.
Kevin enjoyed collecting musical instruments, sunglasses, and vintage cookbooks, talking endlessly with friends, and spending time with his family. Those who knew Kevin will remember him as a true Renaissance Man who found joy in learning and experiencing new skills and crafts. He was known for his culinary skills and he was happiest in a kitchen creating new dishes and ornately themed birthday cakes.
Kevin was a devoted husband, son, uncle, and friend. He is a vibrant, larger-than-life soul, gone too soon, and will be missed every day.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Mary Mackennen Laird, of Sherman, Texas, his mother, Yvonne Harkness, of Tom Bean, Texas, and his sister, Katie Dearing, of Portland, Oregon.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Harkness.
A memorial celebrating Kevin's life will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Kidd Key Auditorium at 3:30 p.m. in Sherman, Texas. A reception will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019